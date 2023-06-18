Bigg Boss OTT 2: Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar eliminated from Salman Khan's show for his rude behaviour

A photo of Puneet Superstar from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media influencer and content creator Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar has been evicted from the house, within a few hours of the grand premiere for his rude behaviour and for destroying Bigg Boss property. Soon after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT ended, the live feed cameras captured how Puneet was wasting two family pack toothpaste tubes in the bathroom. He took the tubes and applied the paste on his face, claiming that he daily does it to maintain his skin.

Puneet continued to make huge claims stating that he is not concerned with Bigg Boss, and he is giving TRP to the show. The taskmaster asked everyone to gather around the living area, and he slammed Puneet for damaging Bigg Boss' property. He even warned Puneet, that if he continued with his behaviour, he will be eliminated from the house. Even after Bigg Boss' warning, Puneet was unapologetic for his behaviour, and he further added that Bigg Boss can throw him out of the house, as he's least concerned about it. Puneet was recorded live saying, "Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tum logo ko mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain,"

Watch the video

"Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tumhe mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain, Lord Puneet Superstar to Bigg Bosspic.twitter.com/3UZiMfbzHL — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 17, 2023

Other housemates like Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid got irritated with Puneet's continuous ranting, and they tried to console him, but Puneet was miffed with Bigg Boss, as he had no bed to sleep, and he was ranked from 2nd position to the 11th position by the panellists.

As a result, Bigg Boss assembled the housemates again and asked them to vote if they are in support of eliminating Puneet from the Bigg Boss house. The majority of contestants voted in favour of Puneet's elimination. Thus, Puneet became the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.