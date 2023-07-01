Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls Jad Hadid ‘b***h’ for calling Akanksha Puri ‘bad kisser’, says ‘thought you were man'

Pooja Bhatt slams Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser'

Recently, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri have been grabbing headlines since their liplock on Bigg Boss OTT 2 went viral. The Lebanon model was later seen calling Akanksha Puri a ‘bad kisser’ and Pooja Bhatt took a stand for the actress.

A video of Jad Hadid having a conversation with Avinash and Pooja Bhatt went viral on social media wherein the model was heard saying that Akanksha Puri is a ‘bad kisser’. This made Pooja Bhatt angry who slammed him for his comment and said, “I'm sorry, but you're a b***h if you're saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much."

Jad further added that Akanksha was shaking throughout the kiss. Pooja Bhatt lost her calm and said, "Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world?" That comment was inappropriate. I'm sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don't say that.”

Jad defended himself by saying ‘it’s an opinion,’ to which Pooja Bhatt said, “Don’t tell us that, tell her that.” Jad further replied, “It’s boy talk.” To which Pooja said, “i thought you were a man, not a boy.”

Netizens applauded Pooja Bhatt for taking a stand for Akanksha Puri and slamming Jad Hadid for his comment. One of the comment read, "simply great and lots of respect for #PoojaBhatt what a strong personality with lots of courage and dignity @PoojaB1972 I m so so proud of you." Another said, "She had the guts." Another wrote, "I thought you are a man, not a boy pooja destroyed Habibi."

Even during the task when Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were kissing each other, Pooja Bhatt was seen getting uncomfortable and said ‘Stop it’ as soon as they stopped kissing. For the unversed, Team A which consisted of Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Avinash, Bebika, and Cyrus gave a task to Team A’s Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri to kiss each other for 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by Salman Khan who will be seen sharing the stage with Carry On Jatta 3 stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa this Weekend ka Waar.