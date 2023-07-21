Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Bebika Dhurve accused Manisha Rani of leaving her used sanitary pad in the washroom and discussed the same with Falaq Naazz. Pooja Bhatt slammed Bebika and Falaq for setting a false narrative against Manisha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Pooja Bhatt again defended Manisha Rani and slammed Bebika Dhurve, and Falaq Naazz for making an issue of Manisha's personal hygiene and shaming her in front of others. In the live feed footage, Pooja was captured having a conversation with Falaq, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. Pooja pointed out how Bebika used someone's ignorance as her weapon to shame other people. 

It all started when Manisha left her unused sanitary pad in the bathroom. Manisha was expecting her period. Thus, she kept a clean one in the washroom as a backup. Pooja noticed the pad and asked Bebika if she has kept it. The latter denied it, and then Pooja called Manisha. As soon as Bhatt asked Manisha, she claimed it and went inside to pick it up. For Pooja, the matter was closed. But for Bebika, this incident became gossip, and she shared it with Falaq. Pooja got surprised when Falaq asked her about the incident, and thus she confronted her in the presence of Avinash and Jad. 

Pooja said that this is not the first time when Bebika has indirectly mocked someone's hygiene, and she ashamed others by hitting low. Bhatt recalled how during Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika shouted about her ignorance, leaving a pad in the washroom, and creating an issue out of it. In the presence of Falaq, Pooja slammed her for gossiping about the menstrual cycle of Manisha Rani with Bebika Dhurve and making a mockery of it.

This video went viral on the internet, and Pooja won praise from the netizens for standing with Manisha Rani. A netizen wrote, "POOJA BHATT DESTROYED BEBIKA FALAK AND JIYA AFTER THEY FALSELY ACCUSED MANISHA HYGIENE AND HER PERIODS." Another netizen wrote, "'I'm seriously liking Pooja nowadays the way she takes stand keeping aside the fact that she's hypocrite when it comes to bebika but otherwise she always takes stand for what is right atleast she's real and don't play diplomatic." An internet user wrote, "Nowadays I feel pooja is really great human it's just she has a dominating personality and that's okay she is really nice if someone goes to her and talk she never abused people to sort things with her." 

As far as nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav are nominated for this week's eviction. 


 

