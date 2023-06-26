Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show

Along with Palak Purswani, Jiya Shakar, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for eviction in the first week on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show
Palak Purswani/Instagram

After hosting the Grand Premiere, the superstar Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss OTT 2 for the first Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday and Sunday. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaa actor schooled the contestants for their inappropriate behaviour and also announced the name of the evicted contestant.

Palak Purswani became the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after the internet sensation Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar was thrown out of the house within 12 hours for violating rules and destroying property. Along with Palak, Jiya Shakar, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for eviction this week.

Earlier, on day 2, when Palak had entered the house with Akanksha Puri, the audience was given the power to decide who among them would stay inside the house. As Palak received fewer votes, she was asked to leave the house but then, came another twist. Palak was given an opportunity to save herself by collecting a total of 30,000 units of BB currency, which she successfully did. 

But her happiness didn't last long as she has now been eliminated in the first Weekend Ka Vaar itself. Palak has acted in multiple television serials such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She began her television career with the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla in 2014.

After Palak and Puneet's exit, the rest of the contestants left inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Abhishek Malhan. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

