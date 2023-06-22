Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui says 'divorce nahi liya hota toh...'

A photo of Aaliya Siddiqui from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared that if she had not taken a divorce, she would not have come to the ongoing OTT show, hosted by Salman Khan. In the recent episode, Aaliya was heard talking about her children to her fellow housemate. She said: "My young son is like me. He keeps everything inside him. Even if he is missing me, he will not tell anyone. I am also like that. I do not share with anyone. He falls sick thinking about the problems too and gets unwell."

In an emotional state, Aaliya said: "Divorce nahi liya hota toh yaha nahi aati. It is very important in life to finish the job." Previously in the show, Aaliya was seen talking about how she fell in love with Nawazuddin.

Aaliya had said that she knew Nawazuddin's brother, who was then his assistant. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that was when the actor`s brother asked her to stay with them till she found a new place. "I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey," she said.

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss announced his first three contestants who were sent to jail for being 'fake' in the house. After taking housemates' votes into consideration, the taskmaster announced that Akansha Puri, Bebika Dhruve, and Aaliya Siddiqui are the fakest contestants in the house, and they would be imprisoned until his next order. However, housemates' votes didn't match with the audience poll, thus the taskmaster slashed the weekly BB currency to zero

(With inputs from IANS)