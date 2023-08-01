Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

4 contestants get a direct entry to the finale week after getting saved from the final nominations of the season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its 7th week and the competition between the contestants has increased. The last nomination of the season turned the house into a room of dilemma where the contestants were made to nominate one of their friends.

4 contestants are nominated this week and the other 4 have got a direct entry into the finale week. After being saved in the last nominations by a high margin, Manisha Rani is once again nominated this week.

As a part of the nomination task, 2 friends or highly unlike pairs of the house will randomly be called into the activity area. The setup inside will resemble a 'room of dilemma'. Herein, the pair has to mutually select one person to nominate out of the 2 options given to them. The dilemma would be the names given to them (which would be of their friends in the house).

Jiya Shankar nominated Avinash Sachdev over Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid was startled by her decision of choosing Abhishek over her close friend. Bigg Boss later announced that the nominated contestants are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani. This means Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav get a direct entry into the finale week.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Currently, the Bigg Boss house is transformed into BB Hotel and the family members of the contestants have entered the house. The housemates have to take care of their hospitality. Abhishek Malhan’s mother, Manisha Rani’s father, and Avinash Sachdev’s mother entered the BB house, however, Jad Hadid’s daughter couldn’t enter the house and interacted with him through a video call.

Meanwhile, this week Salman Khan will be hosting the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season as it is going to conclude on 12 and 13 August. It will be interesting to see who is going to go home this week after coming this close to the finale.

