Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says 'f**k you' after Abhishek Malhan instructs her, Jad Hadid for kitchen duties- Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: As soon as Abhishek Malhan, aka, Fukra Insaan become the captain of the Bigg Boss house, her friendship with Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid got affected.

In the live feed of Thursday night, Jiya, Jad, and Avinash Sachdev were spotted discussing the day and the twist by Bigg Boss near the garden area. Abhishek came and asked Jiya and Jad to put the dried plates and utensils into the kitchen self. Jad said that he will do it before going to bed, and Abhishek left. As soon as Malhan went, Jiya said that Abhishek is trying to act bossy, and she is irked with his attitude. Jiya said, "There has to be some flexibility. If there is no flexibility at all. When you become a captain, and you 'order' people that 'you have to do this, then f**k you."

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announced Team vs Team task, where Abhishek Malhan-led Team B won and got the privileges. Jad Hadid was appointed as the captain, but Abhishek Malhan was instructed by the taskmaster to supervise Hadid's captaincy. Abhishek completed the secret task successfully, and Bigg Boss discovered Jad's captaincy weak, leading to replace him with Abhishek as the new captain.

As far as nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri are nominated for this week's eviction. Apart from Jad, Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha, the other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar, aka Prakash Kumar, have been evicted from the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.