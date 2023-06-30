Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says 'f**k you' after Abhishek Malhan instructs her, Jad Hadid for kitchen duties- Watch

Jiya Shankar has found her 'friend' Abhishek Malhan 'bossy' and according to the actress, the new captain is trying to rule over the housemates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says 'f**k you' after Abhishek Malhan instructs her, Jad Hadid for kitchen duties- Watch
Still of Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: As soon as Abhishek Malhan, aka, Fukra Insaan become the captain of the Bigg Boss house, her friendship with Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid got affected. 

In the live feed of Thursday night, Jiya, Jad, and Avinash Sachdev were spotted discussing the day and the twist by Bigg Boss near the garden area. Abhishek came and asked Jiya and Jad to put the dried plates and utensils into the kitchen self. Jad said that he will do it before going to bed, and Abhishek left. As soon as Malhan went, Jiya said that Abhishek is trying to act bossy, and she is irked with his attitude. Jiya said, "There has to be some flexibility. If there is no flexibility at all. When you become a captain, and you 'order' people that 'you have to do this, then f**k you."

Here's the video

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announced Team vs Team task, where Abhishek Malhan-led Team B won and got the privileges. Jad Hadid was appointed as the captain, but Abhishek Malhan was instructed by the taskmaster to supervise Hadid's captaincy. Abhishek completed the secret task successfully, and Bigg Boss discovered Jad's captaincy weak, leading to replace him with Abhishek as the new captain. 

As far as nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri are nominated for this week's eviction. Apart from Jad, Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha, the other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar, aka Prakash Kumar, have been evicted from the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.