Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Till now, if anyone in the Bigg Boss house is puzzled or confused about the equations and relationships, it is Jiya Shankar.

The fourth week of Bigg Boss was, for a change, pleasant and funny. As Pooja Bhatt rightly said, "New entries bring new energy," the wild card entrants have brought relief to a tense house. But while the new entrants are bringing fresh energy, the old guard is finding new ways to stay relevant. Amid all this, we still have someone who needs to up her game or run the risk of being unneeded.

Jiya Shankar, stop being confused

On Thursday night, Pooja Bhatt confronted Jiya over her rather confused attitude. In these four weeks, this is the second instance when Pooja lost her cool, and she ended up cussing at Jiya Pooja rightly pointed out that Jiya's equation with people changes every week. Avinash Sachdev- the guy who gave her the title of 'dumb dumber and dumbest', continues to remain Jiya's close buddy in the house.

Watch a glimpse of Pooja and Jiya's ugly fight

Jiya used to hang out with Malhan's gang, and she used to bitch about them with Pooja, Jad, and Avinash. Sometimes she calls Avinash and Abhishek her good friends, and the next moment, she will be gossiping about them. Jad considered her as her daughter. But during the ranking task, she voted him at the bottom, as she followed the herd mentality.

What does Jiya lack?

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Krushna Abhishek also took a dig at the confused nature of Jiya Shankar. Jiya's equation changed at irregular intervals. At the start of the show, Jiya got along with Avinash and Falaq Naazz. Then after Palak Purswani entered, she started talking to her. Jiya became the messenger for the exes Palak and Avinash. Slowly Jiya distanced herself from Avinash and Falaq. But after Palak's eviction, she mended her ways with Avinash. However, Avinash nominated her, and she again distanced herself, but for a few days. Basically, she has no clarity over her equations, and she forms believes in settling the score, and clearing the debts, rather than being true to others.

Jiya doesn't have individuality like other contestants do. Even Bebika has a distinct image. Jiya does have a fighter's spirit, and she proved it at the survival task during her captaincy. Four weeks have passed, and if Jiya doesn't pull up her socks, she will be sidelined by the very people she considers her own in the house.