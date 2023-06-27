Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui get nominated for eviction in second week

Jiya Shankar got a panic attack after Avinash Sachdev, with whom she shared a good relationship inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, nominated her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen intense drama and intense conversations among its exciting set of contestants in the first ten days. After Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar and Palak Purswani's elimination in the first nine days, the tenth day inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show saw its second round of nominations.

The popular television actress Jiya Shankar, who was also nominated in the first week, found herself in the nominations again. Apart from Jiya, the housemates also nominated Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The former got a panic attack after Avinash Sachdev, with whom she shared a good bond inside the house, nominated her. 

Taking her revenge, Jiya also picked Avinash's name saying that he had broken her trust. But since the latter wasn't chosen by more contestants, he got saved. As soon as the nomination process got over, Jiya broke down and kept saying 'I can't breathe', requesting Bigg Boss to let her out of the activity area where the task was being taken place.

The other contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Bebika Dhurve. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and a 24-hour live feed. 

Who are Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui?

Jiya Shankar is known for playing famous characters Dr. Iravati 'Ira' Desai Pandey and Susheela 'Sattu' Kaatelal Ruhail Solanki in television serials Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons, respectively. She has also acted in a few films, including the 2022 Marathi blockbuster Ved starring the real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

On the other hand, Aaliya Siddiqui is a producer and has been in the news for the past several months for making several allegations against her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with whom she shares two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani. The estranged couple is now seeking a divorce.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui reveals details about new man in her life: 'He's not from India'

 

