Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid reveals he was ‘abandoned’ by mother, says ‘I ate garbage’

Jad Hadid talks about his troubled childhood with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Pooja Bhatt, reveals eating food from the garbage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is finally live on Jio Cinema and the drama in the house has already begun. Lebanon model Jad Hadid has been charming his way into the hearts of the girls of Salman Khan’s show. The model actor recently opened up on his troubled childhood and revealed that he used to eat garbage after his mother abandoned him.

While having a conversation with his co-contestant Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid talked about his parent's troubled marriage and said, “My mom thought he would never return. But later, he came back, went to the court, tore off all of her documents, threw out my church papers, gave my mom a divorce, packed his bags, and left. He did all of this in one day.”

He further added that his mother thought that his father has come back to stay and she packed her bags and went to her parent's place, leaving him at the neighbor's doorstep. Jad further recalled his troubled childhood and said, “She left me at the neighbor's telling them she's going to the supermarket. I ate garbage, there was a restaurant across the street. The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back.”

The Lebanon model-actor is seen flirting with Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Akansha Puri in the house. Jad Hadid recently also got a peck on his cheeks from Manisha who also confessed her love for him. However, the model actor seems to be more inclined towards Akansha and Jiya. He has been ruling the hearts of the women in the house with his charming looks and sweet talks.

Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, however, for the second season, Salman Khan has replaced him to host the show. Interestingly, within 24 hours of the show going live, one of the contestants, Puneet Superstar was evicted for applying toothpaste and other stuff on himself. On the other hand, Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of the house by defeating Akansha Puri in the captaincy task.

Read Meet Jad Hadid, Lebanon model-actor who is charming his way into the hearts of women of Bigg Boss OTT 2

 

Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
UP Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process to begin soon for UPPRPB 52699 Constable posts
