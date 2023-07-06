Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid pushes Manisha Rani, argues with Bebika Dhurve and spits looking at her

Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve clashed again, and this time, the model went on to call her evil, and said that she 'deserves someone to spit on her face.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid pushes Manisha Rani, argues with Bebika Dhurve and spits looking at her
Stills of Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The housemates tried their level best to throw out Jiya Shankar from her captaincy, and for that, they have to be successful in forcing Jiya to move away from the throne. The task starts with Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani splashing oil, spices, and water. Abhishek tried to use chill powder, but Bebika asked him not to rub the mixture on her eyes. She even removed the excess from Shankar's eyes. 

Jad, who considers Jiya as her daughter, started getting angry with everyone who was harming Jiya. For the first time, Jad and Manisha Rani got into a heated argument, as the former didn't like Manisha's participation. Jad told Manisha, "Bravo, don't you ever talk to me again." Although Manisha tried to convince Jad, he was not in favour of listening to her. Jiya got support from Jad, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz. Jad started to demean Manisha, Bebika, and Abhishek. Manisha went inside the house to get the new mixture for the torture, but Jad pushed her hard so that it falls on her. Jad again made a strong statement against Bebika, saying that "she deserves someone to spit on her face." 

Watch a glimpse of torture task

Jad and Bebika got into a heated argument, and the former said, "There is anyone evil in the house, it's you Bebika." Abhishek applied the mixture to Jiya's face, and she started screaming in pain, but she refused to stand up. Jiya lauded Jad for supporting her. She went on to say, "Jad, I love you." This led to Bebika and Jiya's argument. Bebika bashed Jiya for supporting Jad and recalling his indecent behaviour with her. Abhishek intervened and shut Bebika for involving Jad. At last, Jiya emerged victorious and retain her captaincy. As far as the nominations are concerned Avinash, Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Jad, Cyrus Broacha, and Pooja are nominated for the

