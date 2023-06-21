Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates send Akansha Puri, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui to jail for being 'fake'

Although Aaliya Siddiqui, Akansha Puri, and Bebika Dhurve have been sent to Bigg Boss jail, the rest of the housemates are also been punished. Read on to know how.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

A still of Akansha Puri from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates do feel that they can plan their narrative, and can play smart in the house. However, you can't outsmart the taskmaster, Bigg Boss. Yesterday, during a conversation about limited food supplies, Akanksha Puri gave her own meal to Avinash, feeling sorry for him because he had very little to eat. Puri even claimed that she would willingly let go without food for a whole week to ensure others wouldn't go hungry. Akansha said that it really pained her to see them in that situation.

However, Bigg Boss called her fake and rejected his claim that there is enough food for everyone. They expressed disappointment and accused Akanksha of pretending to care just to get attention from the viewers.

As a result, Bigg Boss has introduced a new task. All the contestants have to name two people they believe are fake in the house, and the ones with the highest votes would be sent to jail. But here's the twist! Bigg Boss OTT also has given the janta a chance to vote for the two fake contestants. If the choices made by both the housemates and the audience match, the prize money for the house would double. However, if the choices don't match, the prize money would be reduced to zero!

The housemates gathered in the living room area of the house, and the captain, Falaq started asking the housemates to give two names. As the task started, Jiya got into an argument with Bebika Dhurve. Pooja Bhatt and a majority of contestants named Akansha and Bebika as the fake contestants in the house. During the final announcement, Bigg Boss gave Falak the power to name a contestant who should go to jail, and she named Aaliya. Thus, Bebika, Akansha, and Aaliya became the first three contestants of the house to serve jail punishment until Bigg Boss' next announcement. However, the names of the housemates didn't match the audience, thus the weekly Bigg Boss currency stands at zero. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming at Jio Cinema. 

