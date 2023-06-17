Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says family is 'in search of peace' after Sheezan Khan's legal woes in Tunisha Sharma case

Falaq Naazz with brother Sheezan Khan

Actor Sheezan Khan's sister, actress Falaq Naaz is elated as she and her brother are busy with work. Falaq is currently seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, and her brother is facing the worst fear in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Before going inside the house, Falaq joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and she shared her views about the show and her strategy for the game.

Falaq has followed Bigg Boss thoroughly, and she has her own favourite contestants who have entertained her. "Shehnaaz Gill has entertained us. Rakhi Sawant knows how to entertain the audience. No wonder, why she has been called to the show so many times. Archana ne bhi kabhi kabhi entertain kiya. Sajid Khan ne bahut aache se entertain kiya. Unki aur Abdu ko bonding bahut strong rahi hai." Naaz added that she can relate herself with Bigg Boss 13 winner, the late Siddharth Shukla. She even added, "Agar woh aaj hote, toh main unse baat karti ki kya karna chaiye show mein."

Before Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Falaq's family was in the news for the controversy related to Sheezan Khan's imprisonment. The Ali-Baba actor was lodged in Thane jail from December 31, 2022, to March 6, 2023, for the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. He was arrested for abetment of suicide and was released on bail after 70 days of imprisonment. Falaq thanked God for the work they have been granted and shared her family's current situation, "We are still in search of peace. Abhi bhi hum log ek phase main hai...main, meri mom, aur Sheezan. Humari apni ek jung chal rahi hain waqt ke saath. Kaam ek aisi cheez hai jo mind ko divert karta hai and it brings positivity. Uparwala saath de raha hai, iss cheez se nikalne ka. Duniya kuch bhi bolti rahi, hum log dhyaan nahi de rahe. We accept what God is blessing us with and move on. Waqt zakhmo ko bharta hai, toh Inshallah humare bhi bhar jayege."

Before concluding, Falaq also added that, unlike her brother, she will never participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, as she has a phobia of heights and water, and she is afraid of reptiles and spiders. Falaq was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently premiering on Jio Cinema.