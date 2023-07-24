Headlines

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

In the exclusive conversation, Falaq Naazz proudly said that she didn't compromise her values to stay relevant in the game. "Game khelti, gandh machati toh tiki rehti and waha baithi rehti sabke beech mein," the actress said.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

On the fifth week of Weekend Ka Vaar, Falaq Naazz bid goodbye to the show, and she was evicted based on housemates' votes. Soon after the eviction, Falaq joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shared her views about the journey and her disappointments. 

When asked if she regrets anything about her stint in the house, the actress said that she played the game by keeping her integrity intact. Falaq is glad that she didn't plot love to stay in the house. "I'm glad that I played the game honestly, with my real personality. I was not faking it, and neither I played a fake love angle with Avinash to stay relevant in the house or to entertain the audience." Calling it a beautiful journey, Falaq said, "Game khelti, gandh machati toh tiki rehti and waha baithi rehti sabke beech mein." 

On Sunday's episode, Salman announced Falaq, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid in the bottom three. Then he asked housemates to call out the person who has been the most 'disinterested' housemate in the house. Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav took Falaq's name- it was not a surprise. But then, Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt, who are close to Falaq, took her name for the eviction. When Falaq was asked about one contestant, who surprised her, she named Pooja Bhatt. "I am surprised and hurt to a certain extent. I have always maintained my equation with her. I have treated her with utmost respect, even when she nominated me. On the other side, Pooja told Bebika Dhurve that after the show, she will not stay in touch with anyone else except her. That hurt me." 

Sasural Simar Ka actress said that everyone else in the house has a unique personality, except Manisha. She further asserted that Manisha doesn't deserve to win the show. "When Manisha came into the house, she was my favourite. Her maturity and quirky personality impressed me. But in the last few weeks, Manisha has changed her persona for the game. She is taking extra efforts in picking fights, plotting fake love angles and targeting others. If Manisha will win the show, it will not set a good example." 

Falaq and Avinash's chemistry attracted viewers, and during the actress' last moment in the house, the actor asked her to wait for him. Sharing her views about the future with Avinash, Falaq concluded, "Our friendship is real. Our bond was genuine. Main chahti toh fake relationship wala angle khel sakti thi. But I asked for time, and he respected my decision. Now, I will wait for him." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming at Jio Cinema. 

 

