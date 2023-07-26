Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar or Bebika Dhurve, who won ticket to finale? Here’s what we know

Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve turn toy sellers for the ticket to finale task.

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 announced the ticket to finale task and Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Jiya Shankar’s team won it. However, only one of them could get the ticket to the finale. Now, a new task between the three took place to decide the ticket to finale winner and captain of the house.

Today, a task between the three took place wherein the contenders had to sell their toys in return for pearls and their supporters can steal pearls and toys from the rival contenders and keep it in their favorite contender’s shop. The winner of the task will not only get the ticket to the finale winner but will also be the captain of the house. However, neither Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav nor Bebike Dhurve won the ticket to finale.

Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Aashika Bhatia were seen supporting Elvish Yadav. Pooja Bhatt supported Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid supported Jiya Shankar. Avinash Sachdev was the sanchalak of the task. The task, however, couldn’t get completed as Bigg Boss interrupted in between after seeing the fights between the contestants.

However, when Bigg Boss asked to stop the task, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar had an equal number of pearls and it was a tie. Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to come to a conclusion and decide who gets the ticket to the finale, however, the housemates couldn’t decide and neither Elvish nor Jiya got the ticket to the finale. This means, there is no captain this week.

Nominated contestants this week

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, Pooja Bhatt used her powers as captain to save Abhishek Malhan from eviction and housemates nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia this week. Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 and Salman Khan is the host of the season. The show was scheduled to end in 6 weeks, however, it recently got an extension looking at the popularity of the show and will now conclude on August 13.