Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among the top six contestants, why the popular YouTubers, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, are eligible to win the show?

Simran Singh

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

The eight-week journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will finally come to an end. The grand finale of one of the most-watch digital shows will happen on August 14, Monday. Till now, we have eight contestants in the show, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev. As per the latest promos, tonight Salman will evict two contestants. As per the latest Twitter trends, Jad and Avinash will get eliminated. 

So, in the final week, we will have six contenders fighting for the trophy. I have divided these six into two groups, one who deserves to win and the other who doesn't. 

Deserving candidates: Abhishek, Elvish, Manisha 

There is no doubt that Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, was into the game right from the first week. When people were trying to match vibes with one another, he was playing solo. Abhishek has always been expressive, except in the third week. He has been vocal about issues and called out people when they went overboard. A recent example was Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar when Abhishek questioned Pooja Bhatt's views about housemates and called them 'chhote log'.

Yes, he has been over-confident about his win, but the good part is that he realised and owned his mistake. Manisha Rani, the pataka kudi of BB OTT 2 started her journey in the house on a great note, but by 4th week, she started acting cunningly. Manisha vocally boasted about her quirky, flirtatious, entertaining persona, and how she is attracting viewers. However, the host, Salman Khan gave her a reality check, and it has helped her to bounce back. 

Elvish Yadav, the well-prepared, wildcard entrant has managed to attract viewers right from his first week. The bromance of Abhishek and Elvish is been praised by the majority, and Elvish's respect towards Abhishek has left netizens impressed. If Elvish wins the show, he will create a history of being the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss. Among the three, Elvish and Abhishek are the strongest two contenders who have played the game with on the front foot. They are the ones who didn't change their personality to impress others. 

Undeserving candidates: Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve

For Jiya Shankar, all I can say is that, among the six contestants, she has contributed the least to the show. She has just been pretending to be friends with Avinash, Jad, and Abhishek, and is loyal to no one. Pooja Bhatt, she's has been the most vocal, expressive, and experienced contestant in the show. But, in a few instances, she has tried to portray herself as 'mahanta ki murat', and this is where she goofed up majorly. Bebika thinks that arguing, shouting, and playing extra-smart is a sure-shot strategy for Bigg Boss, but she has become of one of the most irritating contestants in the house. Let's see who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

