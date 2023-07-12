Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

Bigg Boss welcomed Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia as the wildcard contestants, and the new entrants have already started playing their game with Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt

As the digital reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 got an extension of two weeks, the taskmaster welcomed YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Aashika Bhatia into the house as wildcards. BB announced their entry and they were given the task of selecting the new captain of the house.

Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani were the two contenders for the captainship. The new task of captaincy was giving funny captions to the housemates. The contender with the quirkiest and silliest caption will win the title of captain. Elvish and Aashika had a blast judging the captions of the contenders. Yadav went on to call Pooja Bhatt her Taiji (aunty), and took a jibe at her, saying that she can never go wrong.

Here's Elvish on Pooja Bhatt

Elvish Yadav says, "Ye kabhi galat nahi ho sakti, ye (Pooja Bhatt ji) meri Tai-ji hain," pic.twitter.com/Tb51Cpkj28 July 12, 2023

Later, the wildcard announced their decision and selected Manisha Rani as the new captain of the house. Elvish and Abhishek Malhan have got along well. And the two are pulling Bebika Dhurve's legs.

In the recent episode, Cyrus Broacha was called to the confession room and informed about the family Emergency in his house. The news left Cyrus shocked and he was given a choice by Bigg Boss to make an exit on humanitarian grounds. Later, all the housemates were asked to assemble in the hall and were told the news of Cyrus’ exit. The announcement made everyone sad and Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were seen bursting into tears.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also issued an official statement about Cyrus’ exit from the show which read, “Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period.”

Meanwhile, the drama inside the house unfolded as Bigg Boss announced the nomination task for this week. Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev are the 5 contestants who are nominated for this week and will be fighting for their survival in the house.