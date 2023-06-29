Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik confirms participating in Salman Khan's show- Watch

Abdu Rozik is all set to return in the Bigg Boss house, and Chota Bhaijaan shared his excitement about coming back to the show and meeting new contestants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik confirms participating in Salman Khan's show- Watch
A photo of Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: One of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 16 is all set to make his entry in the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Tajikstan-born, singer, and influencer, Abdu Rozik, has confirmed that he will soon be entering the Bigg Boss house. 

Content provider Jio Cinema confirmed Abdu's participation with the official announcement video. In the video, Abdu mouths his famous dialogue, "Swagat nahi karoge humara," and shares his excitement about participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abdu says "Aa raha hoon waha pe, shuru kiya tha jaha se. Join me on the Bigg Boss journey. Aapka bhai, aapki jaan, aapka Chota Bhaijaan." Bigg Boss viewers and fans of Abdu Rozik can watch him for 24 hours. The singer will join the rest of the housemates on June 30. 

Watch Abdu's confirming his presence at Bigg Boss OTT

As far as nominations are concerned, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar are nominated for this week's eviction.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rahul Gandhi takes helicopter to Churachandpur after police halt convoy in Manipur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.