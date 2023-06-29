Bigg Boss OTT 2: Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik confirms participating in Salman Khan's show- Watch

A photo of Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: One of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 16 is all set to make his entry in the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Tajikstan-born, singer, and influencer, Abdu Rozik, has confirmed that he will soon be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Content provider Jio Cinema confirmed Abdu's participation with the official announcement video. In the video, Abdu mouths his famous dialogue, "Swagat nahi karoge humara," and shares his excitement about participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abdu says "Aa raha hoon waha pe, shuru kiya tha jaha se. Join me on the Bigg Boss journey. Aapka bhai, aapki jaan, aapka Chota Bhaijaan." Bigg Boss viewers and fans of Abdu Rozik can watch him for 24 hours. The singer will join the rest of the housemates on June 30.

As far as nominations are concerned, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar are nominated for this week's eviction.