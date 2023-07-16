Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bharti Singh teaches 'suhagraat sanskar' to Jad Hadid, Krushna Abhishek flirts with Pooja Bhatt - Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh continue to make Weekend Ka Vaar more humorous, as they flirt with Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid in the funniest manner.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The 4th Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, and unlike previous weekend sessions, this one will be funnier, as the host Salman Khan will not be present, and comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will take over the show. In the upcoming episode, Krushna appears as lovable Jaggu Dada, mimicking Jackie Shroff, and flirting with Pooja Bhatt.

Later in the show, Bharti joins him, and she applauds Bigg Boss' 'habibi' aka Jad Hadid and reveals that she's a fan of him. The funny woman pulls Jad's legs, and says, "Inko kaun se sanskar sikhaye jaye? Chalo inhe suhagraat sanskar sikhate hai." What follows is a flirtatious dance performance of Bharti and Harsh over Tip Tip Barsa Paani, with gags of Krushna. The comedian comments, "Humesha jhaad ko paani diya, aaj pehli baar Jad ko paani diya hai."

Here's the video

Later in the episode, actors from the movie Ishq-E-Nadaan appears as guest in the house. Shriya Pilgaonkar divides housemates as duos and initiates a romantic dance-off. Bebika Dhurve-Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani-Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar-Abhishek Malhan, and Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev performs on the romantic number, Tu Mera Koi Na, and bring a pleasant change in the house.

Here's the video

Last night, Bebika and Manisha were working in the kitchen. Bebika was miffed with Manisha's captaincy. Bebika was passing comments on Manisha, and the latter was countering her. Bebika didn't realise that she dragged the conversation by hitting below the belt and calling Manisha a men's attention-seeker. Bebika taunted Manisha and called her, "Mardon ko dekh ke fisalne wali girgit." Manisha couldn't bear this and she commented, "Hum mardon ko dekh ke girte hai, tum toh kabhi bhi gir jaati ho. Besharm ladki." Bebika was making fun of her, and said, "Bahut aachi hai teri language." Manisha misheard Bebika, and assumed she called her 'b***h'. Manisha lost her cool, and instantly shouted, "You b***h." Bebika got furious with Manisha, and a major fight broke out between them.