Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve refuses to cook for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid, gets support from Pooja Bhatt

Adding fuel to the fire, Pooja steps in as Bebika Dhurve's advocate, questioning Jad Hadid's sincerity and labeling him as "schizophrenic."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

File Photo

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, a fiery clash ensues as Bebika refuses to cook for Abhishek and Jad, triggering a series of confrontations and intense arguments. The dispute unfolds with Captain Jiya attempting to intervene, but Bebika remains unwavering in her decision, challenging Jiya's authority.

Meanwhile, Abhishek takes a bold stand, declaring a hunger strike, vowing not to consume any food prepared by Bebika due to the perceived negativity surrounding it. Avinash tries to mediate the situation, but his efforts result in a heated exchange of words with Bebika.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pooja steps in as Bebika's advocate, questioning Jad's sincerity and labeling him as "schizophrenic." Her outspoken remarks create a division among the housemates and intensify the brewing tensions.

As the conflict escalates, Jiya exercises her captaincy power and asks Bebika to leave the kitchen, igniting a further clash of egos. Bebika, in response, challenges Jiya to relinquish her captaincy and calls for Bigg Boss's intervention, even suggesting putting Jiya in jail.

The consequences of these explosive clashes and power dynamics remain uncertain. Will Jiya be able to remove Bebika from kitchen duties, or will the conflict continue to escalate?

Stay tuned to the 24-hour live channel on JioCinema to witness the unfolding drama and discover how these clashes will shape the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT house.

