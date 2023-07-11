Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Before the nomination process, Cyrus Broacha left the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house due to a family emergency.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been running successfully on JioCinema and has broken records in its viewership. The superstar announced in the last Weekend Ka Vaar that the ongoing reality show has thus been extended for two weeks and will now stream for eight weeks, instead of the original plan of six weeks.

Three weeks have already passed and Bigg Boss OTT 2 began its crucial fourth week with a twisted nomination process. In a nail-biting task, the contestants faced the challenging task of sacrificing their cherished possessions. Each round brought forth intense emotions and difficult choices as they accepted sacrifices and nominated their fellow housemates.

In the first round, Falaq Naazz's perfume sacrifice was accepted, leading to Bebika Dhurve's nomination. The second round witnessed Falaq's family photo sacrifice, resulting in Manisha Rani getting nominated. Pooja Bhatt sacrificed her bangles in round three leading to Falaq's nomination, while Avinash Sachdev's bracelet sacrifice in round four saw Pooja Bhatt being nominated. The final round brought a surprising twist as Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar chose Falaq's heartfelt sacrifice of a ring given by her mother, ultimately nominating Avinash Sachdev,

At the conclusion of the task, the nominated contestants for the week are Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash. The contestants, which are safe from the nominations, are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted from the show.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha left the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house due to a family emergency before the nomination process. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, the comedian requested Salman and the makers to let him go. He complained to the host that he feels finished inside the house. Cyrus claimed that he has lost his appetite, weight, and sleep. And he's feeling depressed in the house.

