Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Headlines

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rajasthan: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers in Jaipur protesting against state government

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; what you should know about it

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi to visit site of train accident in Odisha as toll nears 300

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homecricket

cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Before the nomination process, Cyrus Broacha left the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house due to a family emergency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been running successfully on JioCinema and has broken records in its viewership. The superstar announced in the last Weekend Ka Vaar that the ongoing reality show has thus been extended for two weeks and will now stream for eight weeks, instead of the original plan of six weeks. 

Three weeks have already passed and Bigg Boss OTT 2 began its crucial fourth week with a twisted nomination process. In a nail-biting task, the contestants faced the challenging task of sacrificing their cherished possessions. Each round brought forth intense emotions and difficult choices as they accepted sacrifices and nominated their fellow housemates.

In the first round, Falaq Naazz's perfume sacrifice was accepted, leading to Bebika Dhurve's nomination. The second round witnessed Falaq's family photo sacrifice, resulting in Manisha Rani getting nominated. Pooja Bhatt sacrificed her bangles in round three leading to Falaq's nomination, while Avinash Sachdev's bracelet sacrifice in round four saw Pooja Bhatt being nominated. The final round brought a surprising twist as Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar chose Falaq's heartfelt sacrifice of a ring given by her mother, ultimately nominating Avinash Sachdev,

At the conclusion of the task, the nominated contestants for the week are Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash. The contestants, which are safe from the nominations, are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid. Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar have been evicted from the show.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha left the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house due to a family emergency before the nomination process. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, the comedian requested Salman and the makers to let him go. He complained to the host that he feels finished inside the house. Cyrus claimed that he has lost his appetite, weight, and sleep. And he's feeling depressed in the house.


READ | Salman Khan slammed for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 with cigarette in his hand: 'Such a hypocrite'

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE