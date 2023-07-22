Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

It's high time, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, and Jiya Shankar should realise that they can't repeat the magic of Shiv Thakare's mandali. Shiv's group had love and friendship, whereas Avinash's group has politics and negative vibes.

The fifth Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to be thrilling as Salman Khan returns as the host after a week's absence. In his absence, a group of three people have polluted the environment of the house. The trio of Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar have now become a notorious gang who have two main motives, mock someone, gossip about others and spread false narratives about others.

Avinash Sachdev is the undeclared leader of the trio, who sets a target and then the other two follow him blindly. Abishek Malhan pointed out correctly that Avinash always picks a fight with a woman and she gossips about the house with his favourite girls. In various instances, Avinash showcased his hatred towards Elvish, and he has tried to insult him in various instances. However, Elvish is an expert in comebacks, and he ended him roasting him.

Falaq, who was first acting as a translator to Pooja Bhatt, she's now acting as a messenger in the house. Once she gets a piece of information, in no time, it will become the topic of discussion. The much recent example was when Bebika Dhurve discussed Manisha Rani's mistake of leaving her sanitary pad in the washroom with Falaq. A few moments later, Falaq asked Pooja about the same leaving the latter furious.

Jiya Shankar thinks that acting ignorant would look cute on the screen, but she has again proved why Avinash has called her, "Dumb dumber and dumbest." After mixing handwash into Elvish Yadav's water, she was laughing like she did nothing. And her act was more like an act of revenge on behalf of Avinash. During Elvish's dictatorship, he and Avinash had some ugly arguments, but the former didn't argue with Jiya much. So this act was uncalled, and her reaction was utterly foolish.

Avinash should stop thinking that he's Big Brother in the house. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish have shut him down twice, and even Manisha is furious with him. Falaq and Jiya should play independently to improve their game. They have potential, bas galat sangat mein hai. It will be interesting to see if Salman will pick them and call out their actions before the housemates.