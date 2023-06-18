Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akansha Puri talks about exploring relationship on show, says 'love angle is definitely...' | Exclusive

A still of Akansha Puri from her Instagram feed

Salman Khan has kickstarted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, and actress Akansha Puri is among the 13 contestants competing for the title trophy. Before going inside the house, Akansha interacted with DNA exclusively and shared her views and strategy about the game.

Akansha can be called a Bigg Boss veteran, as this is her third stint with the show. Earlier, Akansha appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and as a challenger in Bigg Boss 15 (2022). When Akansha was asked to share her views about participating in the show as a contestant, she said, "For many years, it has been speculated that Akansha will participate, she will enter the house. And finally, here I am... going inside the house. I have manifested this."

Before Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akansha won the reality show Swayamavar-Mika Di Vohti. However, even after winning the show, Akansha didn't marry singer Mika Singh. Akansha opened up about exploring relationships inside the house, and said, "I feel a relationship should build up organically. Our audience is not that naïve, they are also smart and when some people tried to play this angle previously, it didn’t work out. It looked fake and forced. I think today we have a very intelligent, smart audience. So if there would be anything organic, only then it would work. So that’s why I don’t want to pre-plan something before going into the house." Akansha further clarified, "Love angle is definitely not on my priority list."

Akansha even shared her views about the show's popular host, Salman Khan, and facing his wrath. Calling Khan his inspiration, Puri added, "No strategy can work in front of Salman Khan. Everyone gets a scolding from him, I’ll also be one of them sometime, so I just want that I can correct my mistakes. Obviously, I’ll look up to him, he is been my inspiration. If he’ll say something, it will be for my own good, so I’ll follow his advice." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.