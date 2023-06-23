Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri tells Jad Hadid 'I like you', model jokes 'let's get married'

A stills of Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Lebanonese model and actor Jad Hadid is currently enjoying the attention of all the ladies inside the Bigg Boss house. However, Jad has found a new interest in Akanksha Puri. While Akanksha, Bebika Dhurve, and Aaliya Siddiqui are imprisoned in BB jail, Jad makes sure to keep a close watch on Puri.

Recently, Jad expressed his feelings for Akanksha and said that he's not faking his feelings for her and that he expected the same from her. Akanksha confirmed that she is also not faking her feelings for him. Then, Jad asked Puri, "Do you like me?" Akanksha took a few seconds, and then Jad said, "So you don't (like me)." Puri replied back, "Who said I don't... I do like you." Jad went a step further and joked, "Let's get married." Jad and Akanksha blushed and Palak become emotional watching them. Hadid also added that he's really looking forward to taking things ahead with Puri, and she smiled back at him.

Watch another video of Jad and Akanksha's closeness

Before going inside the house, Akanksha spoke to DNA, and she clearly said that 'love' will not be her priority in the BB house. Before Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha won the reality show Swayamavar-Mika Di Vohti. However, even after winning the show, Akanksha didn't marry singer Mika Singh. Akanksha opened up about exploring relationships inside the house, and said, "I feel a relationship should build up organically. Our audience is not that naïve, they are also smart and when some people tried to play this angle previously, it didn’t work out. It looked fake and forced. I think today we have a very intelligent, smart audience. So if there would be anything organic, only then it would work. So that’s why I don’t want to pre-plan something before going into the house." Akanksha further clarified, "Love angle is definitely not on my priority list." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.