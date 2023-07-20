Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan knows how to overpower Avinash Sachdev, and he shut him down with his savage replies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: For the past few days, Avinash Sachdev thought that he can get away from his brash behaviour, and except Elvish Yadav, no one else would get into a mess with him. However, Abhishek Malhan proved him wrong, and he took sweet revenge on him. Yesterday, Avinash dethroned Elvish Yadav from his dictatorship throne. 

Today Bigg Boss announced a task that led to a huge fight between Abhishek and Avinash. As per the new task, every contestant will have to design the Bigg Boss logo with mud on a canvas. The winner of the task will become the captain of the house. Elvish Yadav was not allowed to participate and Abhishek was appointed as the sanchalak of the task. During the task, Avinash and Aashika Bhatia got into loggerheads, and he even smashed mud on her hand purposely. When Bhatia complained about Avinash's behaviour to Abhsihek, he confronted Abhishek. Avinash lost his temper and started shouting at him. Abhishek got furious and said, "Bhokne wale kutte...tu bas ladkiyon ke peeche reh. Saala ladkiyion se ladta hai. Kutta respect nahi karta tera. Saale nalle."

After their heated argument, the task continued, and by the end of it, Pooja Bhatt dethroned the second-best contestant in the task, Avinash, and became the captain of the week. Pooja Bhatt is now the new captain of the house.

As far as the nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Aashika Bhatia, and Elvish Yadav are nominated for this week's eviction. 

