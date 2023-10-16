Headlines

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain, calls him 'Vicky bhaiya' for his 'boring prank' and calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has finally begun and the housemates have already formed groups and a lot of chaos has been created on day 1 itself. Bigg Boss also intertwined and mocked Vicky Jain for his ‘boring prank’ that created the chaos. 

On Monday, Vicky Jain decided to prank all the housemates along with Tehalka Bhai Rinku Dhawan, and others into making them believe that Bigg Boss had announced that they had 2 minutes to change their room if they wanted to. This led to a huge fight and violence between Abhishek Kumar and Soniya Bansal about the bed in dil room. 

Later Bigg Boss called all the housemates to their respective dining tables in their room and mocked Vicky Jain for his ‘boring prank’. Not only this, he also called him ‘madaari’ and Abhishek Kumar ‘bandar’. Bigg Boss said, “Agar aapko dimaag lagaane ka itna hi shauk tha, toh aap makaan number 1 (dil) ko chodhke dimaag vaale mai kyun nahi chale gye? Shayd national television pe yeh dikhaana tha ki aap aapni biwi se bhut pyaar karte hai aur unke bina nahi reh sakte. (If you are so keen to use your brain, then why didn’t you go in the dimaag room? Maybe you wanted to show on national television that you love your wife so much that you cannot live without her).” 

Bigg Boss further continued to call him madaari to ‘bandar’ Abhishek Kumar as he wanted to get him into the dil room and replace him with Mannara Chopra who is already in the room. Bigg Boss kept mocking Vicky Jain by calling him ‘Vicky Bhaiya.’

On the first day itself, the house saw a number of fights and most of them were with Abhishek Kumar. He was seen getting aggressive while arguing with Isha Malviya about the choice of room and later with Soniya Bansal related to the bed. 

Bigg Boss 17 has new rules and that is Bigg Boss will be openly biased this time. Like Bigg Boss OTT, this season, there will be an anthem as the morning song which will wake up the contestants. Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the popular reality show and will be seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

