Bigg Boss Marathi: Akshay Kelkar wins season 4, receives Rs 15,55,000 and gold necklace

Credit: Akshay Kelkar/Instagram

On Sunday, the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi announced the winner of season 4. The show which is hosted by popular actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been won by Akshay Kelkar. Apart from Akshay, Rakhi Sawant, Amruta Dhongade, Kiran Mane and Apurva Nemlekar were the top 5 finalists.

Akshay lifted the trophy and took home Rs 15, 55,000 lakhs while Rakhi Sawant took Rs 9 lakhs. Apurva Nemlekar became the second finalist while Kiran Mane got third place. For the unversed, Apurva Nemlekar, Kiran Mane, Yogesh Jadhav, Samruddhi Jadhav, Prasad Jawade, Dr. Rohit Shinde, Amruta Dhongade, Megha Ghadge, Yashashri Masurkar, Ruchira Jadhav, Amruta Deshmukh, Akshay Kelkar, Vikas Sawant, Nikhil Rajeshirke, Tejaswini Lonari, Trishul Marathe were the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi season4.

Bigg Boss season 1 was won by Megha Dhade while season 2 was won by Shiv Thakare who is now in Bigg Boss 16. Season 3 was won by Vishal Nikam.

Recently, Shiv Thakare’s family broke the silence after Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Guunjan accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant of stealing her husband's clothes and perfume. They have issued and official statement and said that Shiv has three stylists.

The statement read, “Since Bigg Boss is over for some people, but it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house. We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity."

It further read, "Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one's being Vikkas and Gunnjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there's no dearth of clothes, shoes or any other necessary things in the house."

