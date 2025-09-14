Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal slams homophobia, says ‘if you can’t accept them...’

Mohanlal received widespread praise for firmly addressing contestant Lakshmi’s homophobic remarks against same-sex couple Adhila and Noora on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned intense when host Mohanlal confronted contestant Lakshmi for making derogatory remarks about fellow housemates Adhila and Noora, who are in a same-sex relationship. His sharp response is now winning praise online and from former contestants of the show.

Lakshmi had questioned the couple’s relationship and claimed they wouldn’t be welcomed into other people’s homes. Mohanlal, visibly upset, immediately challenged her by asking, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?”

When Lakshmi stood by her opinion, Mohanlal firmly responded, “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”

Former contestants rally behind Mohanlal

The actor’s strong stance struck a chord with past contestants. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 reacted, “Lal Sir, Goosebumps, Pwolichuu! (He nailed it).” Season 5’s Nadira Mehrin, an actor and transgender activist, wrote, “Lalettan has just said what the whole society had to say.”

Season 4 contestant Riyas Salim shared, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” stressing why homophobia must not be normalized. Many others, including Sreerekha, Abhishek Jayadeep, Diya Sana, Aswin Vijay and Alessandra Johnson, praised the show for supporting inclusivity.

Fans react on social media

Viewers too expressed admiration for Mohanlal’s stand. One X user posted, “Lalettan cooking kulasthree, sthreevirudhan and homophobics. What a guy. My respect for him has been way above the roof in the past few weeks.” Another wrote, “Not a fan, not a hater of this show. But this (fire emoji).”

Another user highlighted the importance of his words, saying, “Not a fan of this show,& haven't yet dared to see even 1 full episode of this. But words coming like this from the mouth of a Superstar like, @Mohanlal need to be appreciated, it doesn't matter whether it's scripted or not,but he said it, that's all matters.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 airs on Asianet Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and weekends at 9 PM, with 24x7 streaming available on JioHotstar.