Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal slams homophobia, says ‘if you can’t accept them...’

'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH
Hindi Diwas 2025: Why teaching children Hindi has 5 BIG benefits, 3rd one offers lifelong advantage, check here
Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, Mohammed Shami reacts to Virat Kohli's 'lazy' tag for him: ‘Agar banda relaxed hai...'
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to...,‘As far as the game...’
TELEVISION
Mohanlal received widespread praise for firmly addressing contestant Lakshmi’s homophobic remarks against same-sex couple Adhila and Noora on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.
The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned intense when host Mohanlal confronted contestant Lakshmi for making derogatory remarks about fellow housemates Adhila and Noora, who are in a same-sex relationship. His sharp response is now winning praise online and from former contestants of the show.
Lakshmi had questioned the couple’s relationship and claimed they wouldn’t be welcomed into other people’s homes. Mohanlal, visibly upset, immediately challenged her by asking, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?”
When Lakshmi stood by her opinion, Mohanlal firmly responded, “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”
Former contestants rally behind Mohanlal
The actor’s strong stance struck a chord with past contestants. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 reacted, “Lal Sir, Goosebumps, Pwolichuu! (He nailed it).” Season 5’s Nadira Mehrin, an actor and transgender activist, wrote, “Lalettan has just said what the whole society had to say.”
Season 4 contestant Riyas Salim shared, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” stressing why homophobia must not be normalized. Many others, including Sreerekha, Abhishek Jayadeep, Diya Sana, Aswin Vijay and Alessandra Johnson, praised the show for supporting inclusivity.
Fans react on social media
Viewers too expressed admiration for Mohanlal’s stand. One X user posted, “Lalettan cooking kulasthree, sthreevirudhan and homophobics. What a guy. My respect for him has been way above the roof in the past few weeks.” Another wrote, “Not a fan, not a hater of this show. But this (fire emoji).”
Another user highlighted the importance of his words, saying, “Not a fan of this show,& haven't yet dared to see even 1 full episode of this. But words coming like this from the mouth of a Superstar like, @Mohanlal need to be appreciated, it doesn't matter whether it's scripted or not,but he said it, that's all matters.”
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 airs on Asianet Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and weekends at 9 PM, with 24x7 streaming available on JioHotstar.