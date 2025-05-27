a new report says that the makers now want to go back to the show's original format. Yes, it’s true! The makers of Bigg Boss are planning a big change.

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of India’s most controversial reality TV shows. Each season grabs attention for the fights and drama among contestants. In recent years, the show included social media influencers, content creators, and YouTubers to attract more viewers.

However, a new report says that the makers now want to go back to the show's original format. Yes, it’s true! The makers of Bigg Boss are planning a big change. As per reports by the Free Press Journal, the next season will only have famous actors from TV and Bollywood. This time, YouTubers and social media influencers won’t be invited to join the show.

For those who don’t know, in the last season of Bigg Boss, content creators brought a huge fan following with them. Names like Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Rajat Dalal, and Manisha Rani became very popular and often trended online. But now, reports say the makers want to return to the old style of the show by bringing in well-known TV and film celebrities to give it a more traditional, star-driven feel.

It’s important to note that the official list of contestants hasn’t been announced yet. However, media reports suggest that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have already started approaching popular actors and well-known names from the film and TV industry. The show is expected to premiere on July 19, with Salman Khan returning as the host once again.

Karan Veer Mehra won the last season of Bigg Boss after a close contest with Vivian Dsena. The season also featured contestants like Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Tajinder Bagga, Alice Kaushik, Nyraa Banerji, and others.