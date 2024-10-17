Kiccha Sudeepa has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season in 2013. His sudden retirement came as a shock to fans who urged the actor to not quit the show.

Kiccha Sudeep – the face of Kannada Bigg Boss Kannada for around ten long years – has finally decided to hang up his boots. The popular actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his retirement from the Kannada reality TV show Bigg Boss. The actor announced that season 11 would be his last as the show's host.

Sudeepa has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season in 2013. He has also hosted Bigg Boss Kannada mini-season in the year 2021 and Bigg Boss Kannada OTT in the year 2022.

Sudeepa penned a heartfelt note where he acknowledged love of his fans towards him. He wrote, “Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do. This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my Colors and all those who have followed BB all these years.”

Sudeepa added that he will ensure his stint at the reality show ends on a high note. “Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this,” he noted. The veteran actor’s surprise announcement came as a shocker to fans, who rushed to the comments section, urging the popular actor not to quit the show.

Meanwhile, Sudeepa will be next seen in director Anup Bhandari's upcoming film 'Billa Ranga Baasha'. The movie’s concept video was launched in September this year on Sudeep's 51st birthday. As per the reports, Billa Ranga Baasha is scheduled to release in all major languages.