Television

'Bigg Boss Kannada' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah begs to die on live FB video, later thanks Kiccha Sudeep for saving her

'Bigg Boss Kannada' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah went live on Facebook captioning the video 'goodbye to world and depression', only to soon be saved by the host of the show Kiccha Sudeep

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 06:13 PM IST

'Bigg Boss Kannada' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah attempted to die during her recent Facebook live chat. She was later saved by the host of the reality Television show, Kiccha Sudeep. Ramaiah later thanked Sudeep for saving her.

Jayashree had gone live on Facebook, and captioned the post, "I quit. Goodbye to the world and depression." During her FB live chat, she was heard saying, "I am not doing all of these for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it."

Begging her fans for mercy killing, she added, "I am a loser I need mercy killing. That is all I expect right now. I am not a good girl. Please, please, please give me mercy killing."

After deleting the video, Jayashree thanked Kiccha Sudeep and wrote another post which read, "Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all!!"

See it here:

Jayashree is now back to her normal life. After her post to Sudeep, she shared a TikTok video taken with her friend.

