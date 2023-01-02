Bigg Boss gets angry after Shalin-Tina get cozy and violate rules during Ikka, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan's live performance

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, MC Stan gave an electrifying performance with popular rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut inside the controversial house. Several fans were invited inside the house to see the rappers perform live.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta romancing with each other, they were heard speaking in English. Tina confessed that she has fallen in love with Shalin, latter the latter removed his mic while talking to the actress. Seeing this, Bigg Boss got angry and stopped the concert for a while.

Bigg Boss said that despite several warnings, Tina and Shalin violate house rules and they speak in English. Later, Shalin went to the stage and said sorry to the Bigg Boss.

The hip-hop musical duo Seedhe Maut, which comprises Siddhant Sharma with the stage name Calm and Abhijay Negi with the stage name Encore ABJ, also rocked the stage with their smash hits. Ever since the show telecasted, #MCStan, #SeedheMaut, #Ikka have been trending on social media. Fans loved their performance and have been praising it on social media.

One of them wrote, “yaha chaley hatti kuttey bhokte reh' koun bol rha tha boring show? asli rap fans k saath concert karna fhir pata chalega kaise fadte hai yeh log concert pe. #SeedheMaut #MCStan #smnation #dhh #terabhaiseedhemaut Mc Stan Making Dhh Win.” The second one said, “Now I am very clear. DHH ka hero hai #MCStan Representing Hip-hop in #BB16 Hip-hop ghar ghar me hai abhi. Can't wait for this song. Nanchaku #Seedhemaut #Ikka #MCStan trio in bigboss. MCStan for the Win man.”

The third one said, “#McStan what an epic episode - DHH in mainstream Recent fav track of #Ikka (woh) Amazinggggg and #SeedheMaut MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN.” The fourth person tweeted, “#McStan what an epic episode - DHH in mainstream Recent fav track of #Ikka (woh) Amazinggggg and #SeedheMaut MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN.”

The fifth person commented, “Basti ka launda celebrity bangela hai bhai Representing whole india on national and international level #BB16 winner should be an independent artist.” The sixth one said, “The way #Ikka, #SeedheMaut & #MCStan uplifting each other shows their unity in DHH.”

