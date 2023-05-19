Sapna Choudhary makes glittering debut on Cannes red carpet, says she's proud to be there 'without even knowing English'

Sapna Choudhary at the Cannes Film Festival

Dancing sensation and Bigg Boss-fame Sapna Choudhary made a glittering debut at the Cannes film festival on Thursday night as she walked the red carpet. Sapna, who is the first regional folk artiste from India to make it to the prestigious film festival, is there in collaboration with Air France.

Sapna walked the red carpet in a shiny, glittering, high-neck, full-sleeves ivory gown. The singer-dancer posed for the paparazzi and even waved for the shutterbugs and fans quite confidently on the red carpet.

Talking about walking the red carpet of Cannes for the first time, Sapna said, “It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world.”

The singer-dancer noted that she had made it to Cannes without actually speaking English or French or ‘any international language’, a fact she proudly mentioned. “Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well,” said Sapna.

Sapna, 32, first rose to fame through her viral performances to Haryanvi folk songs in and around the state. Her performances, which were uploaded on YouTube and social media, made her one of the first internet sensations of the region. The singer-dancer then attained national mainstream fame when she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss’ 10th season in 2016-17.