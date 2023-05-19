Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Sapna Choudhary makes glittering debut on Cannes red carpet, says she's proud to be there 'without even knowing English'

Bigg Boss-fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. She is at the festival in collaboration with Air France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Sapna Choudhary makes glittering debut on Cannes red carpet, says she's proud to be there 'without even knowing English'
Sapna Choudhary at the Cannes Film Festival

Dancing sensation and Bigg Boss-fame Sapna Choudhary made a glittering debut at the Cannes film festival on Thursday night as she walked the red carpet. Sapna, who is the first regional folk artiste from India to make it to the prestigious film festival, is there in collaboration with Air France.

Sapna walked the red carpet in a shiny, glittering, high-neck, full-sleeves ivory gown. The singer-dancer posed for the paparazzi and even waved for the shutterbugs and fans quite confidently on the red carpet.

Talking about walking the red carpet of Cannes for the first time, Sapna said, “It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world.”

Whats-App-Image-2023-05-19-at-13-22-51-2

The singer-dancer noted that she had made it to Cannes without actually speaking English or French or ‘any international language’, a fact she proudly mentioned. “Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well,” said Sapna.

Sapna, 32, first rose to fame through her viral performances to Haryanvi folk songs in and around the state. Her performances, which were uploaded on YouTube and social media, made her one of the first internet sensations of the region. The singer-dancer then attained national mainstream fame when she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss’ 10th season in 2016-17.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.