'Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan meets with an accident in Delhi, hospitalised

‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant Arshi Khan on Monday escaped a major accident at Delhi's Malviya Nagar, says media reports. However, she suffered minor injuries, therefore, the actress has been hospitalized in Delhi.

As per India Today’s report, Arshi Khan met with a major accident on Shivalik Road, Delhi. Apart from the actress, her assistant was also present in the car when the incident took place. However, the airbag opened because of which no major injuries happened. The report further said that she was having pain in her chest after escaping the accident.

During her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she made enough noise because of flirting with Abhinav Shukla. According to several reports, Arshi Khan will be seen in a swayamwar show titled ‘Ayenge Tere Sajna’. While speaking to IANS, the actress requested ‘Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner. “I feel Salman Sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on 'Bigg Boss',” Arshi told IANS.

Earlier, Arshi in a recent interview had said that she was about to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who was chosen by her father. “I was about to get engaged in the month of October, with an Afghanistan cricketer. He was chosen by my father. But after the Taliban took over Afghanistan we cancelled the engagement,” Arshi told IANS.

Arshi also mentioned that they are on talking terms. “He was my father’s friend’s son. So now we are also on talking terms and are like friends but I’m happy. Now I’m sure to find my partner in an Indian guy,” she stated.

On the work front, Arshi appeared in television shows including ‘Vish’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’.