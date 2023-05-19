Bigg Boss-fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drugs case after spending two years in prison, wife says, 'can't wait to see him'

Ajaz Khan will be released from prison on May 19

Bigg Boss-fame TV actor Ajaz Khan has been granted bail in a drugs case in which he was arrested back in 2021. The TV actor had been lodged in jail for over two years and is now set to be released later today (May 19). Ajaz Khan gained nationwide fame with his appearance on the seventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

As per a Times of India report, Ajaz was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Thursday. He is set to be released from the Arthur Road jail on Friday evening, around 6.40 pm. Expressing her joy at Ajaz’s release, his wife Aisha Khan said in a statement, “It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years.”

The actor was arrested in March 2021 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at his residence. In March 2021, the NCB conducted a raid at the actor’s house and seized small amounts of contraband. He was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Jaipur. NCB officials had told ANI, “4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang.”

Ajaz’s bail plea had been rejected last September by the Bombay High Court on the basis of a witness statement who had claimed that Ajaz was selling pills and exploiting underage boys and girls.

The 43-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2007 with the show Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka and has been part of various soaps such as Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He participated in Bigg Boss in 2013.