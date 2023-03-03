'Even NOTA had more votes': Bigg Boss-fame Abhijit Bichukale trolled for getting only 47 votes in Kasba Peth by-election

Abhijit Bichukale in Bigg Boss 15

Abhijit Bichukale is best known for his stints on Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi. The political activist has, time and again, tried to kick start a political career as well. But it seems his Bigg Boss mileage has not come handy there. Bichukale’s latest attempt to revive his political career has ended in disaster.

The 45-year-old competed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by-election held recently from the Kasba Peth constituency near Pune. The results were declared on Thursday and Bichukale was never in the running. While over 1.4 lakh votes were cast, Bichukale received just 47 votes. The winner of the election was Congress candidate Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj, who received over 73,000 votes. His nearest competitor – BJP’s Hemant Rasane – got around 62,000 votes himself in this two-horse race.

To be fair to Bichukale, none of the other candidates could muster even a thousand votes but many still manage to cross the 100 mark, which Bichukale could not. As news spread, the former reality show contestant was trolled on social media for his poor showing. Sharing the election results, a Bigg Boss fan account on Twitter wrote, “Bigg Boss fame "Abhijit Bichukale" received 47 votes out of 1.4 lacs votes. Even NOTA received more votes than him.” NOTA, which refers to None of the Above, had 1401 votes in the constituency.

Bichukale is an Indian politician who has regularly contested elections as an independent candidate but never tasted victory so far. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Satara but lost badly there too, securing just 2399 votes.

He had reluctantly entered the Bigg Boss house last season in a bid to boost his political career. He faced legal troubles while in the show after an arrest warrant was issued in his name over a bounced cheque case. The case is currently ongoing.