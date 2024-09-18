Bigg Boss-fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with fiancee Amira after six months of engagement: 'I am...'

Abdu Rozik explained that as their relationship progressed after engagement, they faced cultural differences and decided to part ways

Abdu Rozik, who gained popularity on Bigg Boss 16, recently surprised fans by announcing his engagement to 19-year-old Amira from Sharjah, UAE. However, after six months, he has decided to call off the engagement, citing 'cultural differences' as the reason.

In an interview with the Times of India, he explained that as their relationship progressed, they faced cultural differences and decided to part ways. He said, "I am recognised as a person of determination, which brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a partner who is mentally resilient."

He further added that he needs a partner who is "mentally strong and prepared for the journey ahead." He said, "I am deeply grateful for my health, and because of who I am, you all know me and have shown incredible support, which has helped me become so well-known."

Additionally, Abdu expressed his belief that love will come his way again when the time is right. Abdu, who was originally set to marry in July, postponed the wedding to participate in a historic title boxing fight on July 6th at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

When announcing his engagement, Abdu shared a video of himself holding a ring in his hand. He wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged."

Abdu revealed that his fiancée is studying business administration at a university in Sharjah. He met Amira at Cipriani Dolci in Dubai Mall back in February.

Earlier, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Abdu Rozik reacted to his wedding announcement being called a 'publicity stunt' and said, "Just because I am not like others, people think I cannot get married. Just like everyone else, I also have a heart. I want to love someone, get married, and have babies. There are so many people who are physically challenged. But they settle down and live their life happily. I am aware how people are saying it's a prank and that I'm doing all this for publicity. But the whole world is watching what I'm doing through social media. I have over 8.2 million followers on Instagram. I will never fake something like that."

Talking about being criticised for marrying at 20, Abdu Rozik said, "I have worked hard in life. I am looking after seven members of my family. Yes, I am only 20 years old but I understand life. I am a very strong person." He also revealed the reason behind not sharing his wife's face on social media while sharing the engagement pics and said that in his country, it is not allowed to show the faces of their wives to people and further added that his fiance is also not comfortable sharing her photos on social media.

