Bigg Boss Day 22 updates: Karan Johar calls Soundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig love angle 'fake'

Bigg Boss Day 22 Written Updates: Karan Johar called Soundarya and Gautam’s love story fake. He showed them Manya Singh’s clip in which she can be seen explaining how fake Soundarya is. In the clip, Manya can be heard saying that she knows Soundarya and she is different from how she is inside the house.

Later, Manya and Soundarya got into a fight. After watching the clip, Soundrya lost her cool and said that she doesn’t know Manya at all. She even revealed that Manya was rejected for a music video that Soundarya was offered later. Therefore, she hates her and is cooking up her own stories.

Meanwhile, Bigg Buzz special guest Rajiv Adatia was asked who he thinks should have been eliminated, and without any hesitation he replied Gori. He said that Gori is not doing much and sreejita has more potential and she could have unfolded herself more in the coming days as she said so much about doing action post-elimination.

He also added, “I think this week Manya will get eliminated as she's not involved in most of the fights and the major happenings. The rest of the other contestants who are nominated are stronger than her." Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar slammed Gori for her behaviour with Archana. The filmmaker talked about fight between Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam, in which Gori blackmailed Bigg Boss.

Gori began openly breaking all the rules and taking items from the captain's room. The contestants' protest against Archana, the newly elected captain, continues. Despite Archana's reaction, Gori Nagori forcefully snatched her Dragonfruit.

Bigg Boss 16 features popular celebrities namely Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Sreejita De has been the only one who has been evicted from the show till yet.