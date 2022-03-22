'Bigg Boss 8' contestant Dimpy Ganguly announces third pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

‘Bigg Boss 8’ contestant Dimpy Ganguly took to Instagram and announced her third pregnancy. While sharing this news, Dimpy dropped an adorable picture of herself with her two kids. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the photo.

Dimpy Ganguly, who is married to Rohit Roy, shared the photo and wrote, “To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum". How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine.”

Take a look:

She further mentioned, “Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. “