Bigg Boss 7 contestant Apurva Agnihotri MAKES big statement on Bigg Boss 19, says 'tasks mein log interested nahi hai'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Apurva Agnihotri made a huge statement on Bigg Boss 19, describing how the dynamics of the reality show changed over the years.

With 'Bigg Boss 19' now only days away from its grand finale, excitement among viewers is growing as fans eagerly await to see who will walk away with the trophy this season. Amid all the excitement surrounding the ongoing season, actor Apurva Agnihotri, a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 7, spoke about his experience in the house and how he feels the show has evolved over the years.

In the earlier seasons of the popular reality show, the tasks were known to be far more brutal, both physically and mentally. Many fans still remember them as "tough" and "no mercy" style challenges, very different from the format seen in recent years.

In fact, in Bigg Boss Season 7, which aired in 2013, one of the most talked-about tasks involved Apurva and fellow contestant Sangram Singh, who were required to shave their heads into "mohawks."The haircut was carried out by other housemates in front of the cameras. Apurva's wife, Shilpa Saklani, who was also part of Season 7, was visibly upset and struggled to hold back tears after seeing him get his hair chopped.

Speaking to ANI about what he feels has changed in Bigg Boss today compared to the earlier seasons, Apurva explained that the show now focuses less on demanding tasks and more on how contestants present themselves on screen. He said that earlier, the show was driven heavily by task performance, whereas now, contestants appear more focused on strategy and screen presence.

According to him, today's participants think more about "leaving a mark" and building future opportunities through visibility. "I haven't seen it, so I cannot comment. But ab mujhe lagta hai, it's less about tasks and more about, you know, how you project yourself... Tasks mein toh ab log bhi interested nahi hain... We were in the 7th season, which was Bigg Boss 7. Toh us waqt ideology sab kuch different tha," he told ANI.

"This is 19... In the seven, eight years, a lot has changed. I think people have changed, contestants have changed... Unka hai ki, yaar, I'm gonna leave a mark, so that I get more work," Apurva added. He also spoke about how casting has changed over the years, with fewer television actors participating compared to earlier seasons, and more people entering from different backgrounds.

"They've started taking fewer actors now... More people from normal backgrounds are entering, but they are prominent figures. Uske wajah se a lot has changed," he added.