Bigg Boss 6 winner, actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with car accident while reaching for shoot in Mumbai

As per the information, Urvashi was reaching Mira Road for the shoot when her car was hit by a school bus from behind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Bigg Boss 6 winner, actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with car accident while reaching for shoot in Mumbai
Urvashi Dholakia

Television actress and Bigg Boss season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday. The incident took place when Urvashi was on her way to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting. 

A school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi's car from behind. However, Urvashi escaped the accident without suffering any hurt. Dholakia did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. As per ANI, The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress' driver.

Last year in December, Urvashi's son Kshitij opened up about mean comments on his mom's bikini photos. While interacting with ETimes, Jr Dholakia cleared that he isn't bothered by social media trolls. He said they have seen their mom working hard for the family, without any complaints. The young son further added that his mom gave us our necessities and required luxuries, but never let them get dependent on her. "We have learned to be independent and work hard for a better tomorrow. We don't unnecessarily poke each other about anything. We are very much fine with her living her life on her own terms. I'm fine with her posting bold pictures on social media platforms," Kshitij added.

Urvashi is blessed with twins Kshitij and Sagar. He added that there was a time when the trolls used to bother him a lot. "I used to read unusual comments and find some group of people trolling her on social media accounts. I remember when I was in high school I used to get trolled and would report so many profiles. But now I laugh at myself. I was silly because they don't have any existence in the real world." Kshitij even added that he has learned to avoid and waste his time. Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. 

(With inputs from ANI)

