Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh says her breakup with Karan Wahi was 'blessing in disguise'

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with Karan Wahi, calling their breakup a "blessing in disguise." She recalled feeling demotivated and unsupported, while frequent arguments over their pet and household habits also contributed to their differences.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with Karan Wahi, revealing how constant disagreements and a lack of support eventually led to their breakup. Looking back at the relationship, Uditi called the separation a "blessing in disguise." During a conversation with Scout OP, Uditi did not name her former partner, but her comments referred to Karan. The two were reportedly in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years before parting ways in 2022.

Uditi recalled how the relationship gradually became a source of conflict. She claimed her partner would often take a dominant approach and tell her, "Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata (You won't be able to do it. You don't know how to do it.)" Speaking about how those comments affected her, Uditi said, "Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai (My partner himself was demotivating me)." She suggested that instead of feeling encouraged, she often felt discouraged within the relationship.

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant also spoke about arguments over their Golden Retriever, Noah, whom they had adopted during the lockdown. "Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui (There were many fights related to him)," Uditi said. Their differences extended to everyday household habits as well. Recalling their contrasting approaches to cleanliness, she said, "Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag (We both had different approach towards cleanliness)," suggesting that even seemingly routine matters became a source of friction.

Has Uditi any other topic expect bringing Karan again and again?

Do Something new girl #ScoutOP #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/my5iYFRO9o — Baap (@BinTere02) September 28, 2026

Uditi had earlier revealed that her family was also uncomfortable with the relationship. She said her parents, particularly her mother, had concerns over their 10-year age gap and the fact that she was dating an actor. Uditi and Karan reportedly began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship largely private. Their romance came into the spotlight in January 2020 after Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2022.

READ | The Traitors Telugu OTT release date: Teja Sajja makes reality show hosting debut with 'ultimate game of betrayal'