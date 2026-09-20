Bigg Boss 20: These TWO contestants are in danger, got nominated for eviction, not Qazi Touqeer, Mary Kom, Arishfa Khan, but...

For the upcoming nominations, Bigg Boss asked contestants to name two people they want to save from nomination, and the majority of them named Qazi Touqeer, Love Gill, and Mahhi Vij.

Bigg Boss 20: Second week nomination task happened, and taskmaster tested the alliance of the housemates. As Film Window reported, individually, contestants were called into the confession room and asked to name two housemates they wish to save from eviction.

Who saved who?

Reportedly, ScoutOP named Love Gill and Aasif Khan, while Kanika Mann chose to save Mary Kom and Qazi Touqeer.

Yung DSA supported Love and Mahhi Vij, which further strengthened his bond. Mary decided to save Amrapali Dubey and Love. Uditi Singh also backed Qazi during the process.

Mahhi selected Arishfa and Qazi and saved them from eviction. Aasif chose Scout and Love. Aman Gandhi selected Uditi and Qazi.

Love returned the favour to Aasif and Amrapali. However, she stood by Love. When it came to Qazi, he named Arishfa and Mahhi. Rhiti Tiwari didn't want Amrapali and Mary to be evicted, so she chose them. Arishfa protected Qazi and Mahhi from nomination. Isha Rikhi decided to save Kanika and Arishfa.

Who got nominated for the week?

After the task ended, the votes were counted, with Qazi, Love, and Mahhi receiving maximum support from contestants. The least supported contestants were Yung and Isha. For the next week, Isha, Rikhi, and Yung DSA are nominated for the week.

Who became the first evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20's first nomination task was held, and the first three contestants that got nominated were Rohed, ScoutOP and Asif Khan.

However, as per the online chatter, Rohed Khan got the least votes and become the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 20. However, this has not been confirmed yet. The big revelation of eviction will happen on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar.