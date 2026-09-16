Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp slammed for ‘threatening’ Arishfa Khan, telling gaming community ‘khatam kar do ise’ on national TV| VIDEO

ScoutOp was criticised by viewers after his heated argument with Arishfa Khan included remarks that were seen as mocking her profession and threatening violence.

A task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 turned into a heated confrontation between ScoutOp and Arishfa Khan. The argument soon drew criticism on social media after ScoutOp made several remarks against Arishfa.

During the fight, ScoutOp was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also appeared to mock Arishfa’s work, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

The esports gamer further questioned what Arishfa represented, while claiming that he represented his country. His comments led viewers to accuse him of insulting her profession and making threatening statements during the reality show.

Viral clip sparks further outrage

What does it mean Scout "khatam kar doh isse"

Like seriously..openly threatening someone on national television ..

Shame on you #ArishfaKhan#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/k3DQ5f9nqq September 15, 2026

“India thukegi ispe, isko khatam kar do” — Scout to Arishfa



The way he casually talks about a girl is genuinely disturbing. This doesn’t sound like normal trash talk anymore!!#ArishfaKhan #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/EsLjnUuHgk — (@KaleshiLady) September 15, 2026

On top of it saying ‘khatm kardo’ looking at the camera. Knowing exactly the consequence of what that will be esp on the YT and gaming audience. Scout, be better dude!!! #BB20 | #BiggBoss20 — A (@TheBiggBossGirl) September 15, 2026

"yahi patak ke fek dunga side meh"



"reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya"



"india thukegi ispe"



"YT community ko bolta hu khatam kardo isko"



words used by Scout to Arishfa

this guy is so disgusting my blood boiling rn #BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/raGC5ZubPD — Shikamaru__ (@shaan_miya) September 15, 2026

MaryKom & Scout both are similar as always flaunting I have represented INDIA



Such narcissistic personalities #BiggBoss20 — Selmun Driver (@DriverSelmun) September 15, 2026

Another clip from the episode went viral, in which ScoutOp appeared to look towards the camera and say, “Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do.”

The clip triggered strong reactions online. One user wrote, “On top of it saying ‘khatam kardo’ looking at the camera. Knowing exactly the consequence of what that will be esp on the YT and gaming audience. Scout, be better dude!”

Another viewer criticised the comments, writing, “‘Patak ke marunga’, ‘Khatam krdo isko’, ‘Sab thookey gy ispy’, the amount of threats Scout has given to Arishfa over a task says loads about his pathetic personality.”

A third user expressed concern over his language, saying, “The way he casually talks about a girl is genuinely disturbing. This doesn’t sound like normal trash talk anymore!”

Another viewer accused ScoutOp of encouraging violence, writing, “Wtf Scout on national television. Explicitly inviting violence for Arishfa. He is psycho.”

ScoutOp defends his reaction

ScoutOp later explained his side of the argument while speaking to Qazi Touqeer. He claimed that Arishfa had hit him twice during the task and recalled telling her, “Mereko touch mat karna, nahi to main patak ke marunga.”

Qazi disagreed with his approach and said that it was not the right way to speak to someone. ScoutOp, however, maintained that he does not differentiate between men and women during a task.

“Task mein ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye.”

Isha Rikhi then intervened and objected to the slap-related remarks, saying, “Ye thappad wali baat galat hai.”