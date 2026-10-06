FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Baseless & misleading’: Delhi Police rejects allegations of assault on female protesters at Jantar Mantar

‘Baseless & misleading’: Delhi Police rejects allegations of assault on females

Sex For Release From Prison? Chief Jail Superintendent faces trial for soliciting sex from prisoner's wife

Sex For Release From Prison? Chief Jail Superintendent faces trial

Black Sea vessel attack: 3 Indians among crew injured, receiving treatment in Romania

Black Sea vessel attack: 3 Indians injured, receiving treatment in Romania

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp admits developing feelings for Love Gill despite relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani, viewers react

ScoutOp’s conversation with Yung DSA about his growing bond with Love Gill has sparked reactions from Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with many pointing to his relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 07:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp admits developing feelings for Love Gill despite relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani, viewers react
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

ScoutOp has sparked a fresh controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after a conversation with Yung DSA appeared to hint at a change in his feelings towards Love Gill.

The esports player, who is already dating Kashvi Hiranandani outside the show, was seen discussing his bond with Love. His comments quickly became a talking point among viewers, with many questioning whether his equation with the contestant was becoming more than just friendship.

However, ScoutOp later suggested that he sees Love in a way similar to how he would see a sister.

Yung DSA directly questions ScoutOp

During their conversation, Yung DSA appeared to notice a change in ScoutOp’s equation with Love and asked him about it. ScoutOp said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi,” while seemingly explaining how his friendship with Love had developed.

Yung then asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” ScoutOp replied, “Nahi pata.”

The exchange led to speculation among viewers about whether ScoutOp was actually developing romantic feelings for Love or simply talking about a close friendship.

Kashvi becomes part of the discussion

ScoutOp’s relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani became a major point of discussion after the episode aired.

During another part of the conversation, he appeared to refer to having a home outside the Bigg Boss house without directly naming Kashvi. He also spoke about feeling jealous when Gullu and Love get involved in relationship-related drama.

This added to the curiosity around his comments about Love, with viewers questioning how he could talk about developing feelings for another person while being committed to someone outside the show.

Viewers question ScoutOp’s relationship

Social media users were quick to react to the episode. Some criticised ScoutOp for seemingly admitting that he was catching feelings for Love despite his relationship with Kashvi.

One user tweeted, “No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!” Another viewer wrote, “He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside.”

A third user commented, “Imagine the situation if Kashvi is doing a live stream on this!” The discussion intensified as fans debated whether ScoutOp’s comments were simply about friendship or indicated that his feelings were changing.

Yung DSA opens up about his own relationship

The conversation also turned emotional when Yung DSA spoke about being away from his girlfriend.

He revealed that he had almost “vanished” while dealing with the emotions of missing her. However, he said he had gradually started spending more time with the other contestants and adjusting to life inside the Bigg Boss house.

His discussion with ScoutOp also touched upon the possibility of developing feelings for someone while staying inside the reality show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 10.30 pm on Colors TV, while new episodes are available on Jio Hotstar from 9 pm.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KBC 18: Madhuri Dixit turns Paro again, recreates Kaahe Chhed Mohe moment for Amitabh Bachchan | Watch
KBC 18: Madhuri Dixit turns Paro again, recreates Kaahe Chhed Mohe moment
‘Baseless & misleading’: Delhi Police rejects allegations of assault on female protesters at Jantar Mantar
‘Baseless & misleading’: Delhi Police rejects allegations of assault on females
Sex For Release From Prison? Chief Jail Superintendent faces trial for soliciting sex from prisoner's wife
Sex For Release From Prison? Chief Jail Superintendent faces trial
Indian-origin man accused of running neo-Nazi child pornography racket in US, faces life-term
Indian-origin man accused of running neo-Nazi child pornography racket in US
JD Vance says US probing Iran angle in Flydubai hijacking attempt, claims 'nothing conclusive yet'
JD Vance says US probing Iran angle in Flydubai hijacking attempt,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement