Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp admits developing feelings for Love Gill despite relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani, viewers react

ScoutOp’s conversation with Yung DSA about his growing bond with Love Gill has sparked reactions from Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with many pointing to his relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani.

ScoutOp has sparked a fresh controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after a conversation with Yung DSA appeared to hint at a change in his feelings towards Love Gill.

The esports player, who is already dating Kashvi Hiranandani outside the show, was seen discussing his bond with Love. His comments quickly became a talking point among viewers, with many questioning whether his equation with the contestant was becoming more than just friendship.

However, ScoutOp later suggested that he sees Love in a way similar to how he would see a sister.

Scout calls Luv his sister and now falling for her wth From a woman's pov and this is really sad scout has a gf outside he should've create boundary and keep a distance with luv from the very start it could've helped kashvi feel more secure #Biggboss20 https://t.co/aXMb1KrGfd — October 5, 2026

Yung DSA directly questions ScoutOp

During their conversation, Yung DSA appeared to notice a change in ScoutOp’s equation with Love and asked him about it. ScoutOp said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi,” while seemingly explaining how his friendship with Love had developed.

Yung then asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” ScoutOp replied, “Nahi pata.”

The exchange led to speculation among viewers about whether ScoutOp was actually developing romantic feelings for Love or simply talking about a close friendship.

Kashvi becomes part of the discussion

ScoutOp’s relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani became a major point of discussion after the episode aired.

During another part of the conversation, he appeared to refer to having a home outside the Bigg Boss house without directly naming Kashvi. He also spoke about feeling jealous when Gullu and Love get involved in relationship-related drama.

This added to the curiosity around his comments about Love, with viewers questioning how he could talk about developing feelings for another person while being committed to someone outside the show.

Viewers question ScoutOp’s relationship

Social media users were quick to react to the episode. Some criticised ScoutOp for seemingly admitting that he was catching feelings for Love despite his relationship with Kashvi.

One user tweeted, “No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!” Another viewer wrote, “He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside.”

A third user commented, “Imagine the situation if Kashvi is doing a live stream on this!” The discussion intensified as fans debated whether ScoutOp’s comments were simply about friendship or indicated that his feelings were changing.

Yung DSA opens up about his own relationship

The conversation also turned emotional when Yung DSA spoke about being away from his girlfriend.

He revealed that he had almost “vanished” while dealing with the emotions of missing her. However, he said he had gradually started spending more time with the other contestants and adjusting to life inside the Bigg Boss house.

His discussion with ScoutOp also touched upon the possibility of developing feelings for someone while staying inside the reality show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 10.30 pm on Colors TV, while new episodes are available on Jio Hotstar from 9 pm.