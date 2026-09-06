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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan mocks Manoj Tiwari, reminds him of his infamous feud with Dolly Bindra, advices Rhiti Tiwari 'ando ke liye...'

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan mocks Manoj Tiwari, reminds him of his infamous feud with Dolly Bindra, advices Rhiti Tiwari 'ando ke liye...'

Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, will be entering Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan shared some advice with Rhiti that left Sr Tiwari embarrassed.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan mocks Manoj Tiwari, reminds him of his infamous feud with Dolly Bindra, advices Rhiti Tiwari 'ando ke liye...'
Manoj Tiwari, Rhiti Tiwari, Salman Khan (Image source: Screengrab)
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The latest season of Bigg Boss holds a special place, as it is the 20th season of the popular reality show. In the premiere episode, Salman Khan will once again introduce the world of BB and introduce the new contenders for the title. The new season will also bring the BB veteran Manoj Tiwari back, not as a contestant, but as a supporter. This time, Manoj bhaiya will come to send his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, into the unpredictable world. Yes, Manoj's little one will be participating in this season, and Salman has special advice for her. 

When Manoj walked on Bigg Boss sets again

For the unversed, Manoj was part of Bigg Boss 4 (2010), which was the first year of Salman Khan as host. In the new promo, Manoj Tiwari is seen walking on the stage towards Salman while singing his iconic song, Rinkiya Ke Papa. Salman says, "Aisa toh nahi hai ki humne kaha Tathas-Two, toh aapko laga dobaara se khel lenge." Manoj replies, "Apni beti ko aaj Bigg Boss ke darwaze chhodne aaya hoon." 

Salman's funny advice to Rhiti leaves Manoj embarrassed

Salman meets Rhiti and then shares some advice for her survival. However, Khan's words leave Manoj embarrassed, as he takes a dig at his famous feud with Dolly Bindra. During Bigg Boss 4, Manoj and Dolly had an ugly argument over breakfast, and the latter lashed out at a politician, saying, "Baap pe jaana nahi." 

Salman recalls Manoj's fight with Dolly and tells Rhiti, "Ghar pe ande ko le ke jhagda mat karna." Hearing Salman, Manoj hides his face in embarrassment. Salman mimics Dolly, "Baap pe jaana nahi." Even Rhiti plays along and repeats Dolly's famous one-liner. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

About Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 will see a mix of popular actor, influencers as contestants, including Mahhi Vij, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Mary Kom, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh, Riya Ahir, and Love Gill. Bigg Boss 20 will start streaming from September 6 onwards on JioHotstar and Colors.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

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