Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hints about Karan Arjun concept in first teaser, reality show to premiere on this date

With Salman Khan back at the helm, a mystery-driven format, and speculation surrounding the contestant lineup, the milestone 20th season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions of the reality show. Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 20 has officially entered countdown mode, with the makers dropping its first teaser featuring Salman Khan and a mysterious new twist. The promo opens with Salman making a dramatic entrance alongside a horse before delivering a cryptic dialogue that references his and Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun. "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein...Tathas-Two," Salman says in the teaser. While the promo keeps the contestants and the big twist under wraps, it is packed with subtle hints that invite viewers to decode the mystery behind Bigg Boss 20.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss Season 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar and also air on Colors TV, with Salman Khan returning to host the landmark 20th season. The makers are yet to announce the final contestant lineup or reveal the mystery teased in the first promo.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20

Sharing his excitement about the new season, Salman said that while every edition of Bigg Boss introduces fresh dynamics and unexpected twists, Season 20 will revolve around a mystery unlike anything audiences have seen before. "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before," he said in a statement.

The superstar further revealed that the teaser already contains the first clue and encouraged fans to watch it carefully. "The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins," Salman said.

Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestants

Although the official contestant list is still under wraps, several celebrities are reportedly in the running for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured names include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty.

With Salman Khan back at the helm, a mystery-driven format, and speculation surrounding the contestant lineup, the milestone 20th season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions of the reality show. Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

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