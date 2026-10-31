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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan blasts ScoutOP for his bond with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani, says 'aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi'

In the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen questioning ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh for not defending his "sister" Love Gill in front of his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani last week.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan blasts ScoutOP for his bond with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani, says 'aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi'
ScoutOP, Salman Khan, Love Gill
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After missing the previous Weekend Ka Vaar due to prior commitments, Salman Khan is back to hosting duties on Bigg Boss 20, and it looks like he’s in no mood to go easy on anyone as he calls out contestants for their wrongdoings. In the Saturday episode, Salman will be seen calling out ScoutOP, who was also pulled up by Rohit Shetty and his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar for his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill and his habit of giving her massages.

In the promo, Salman questions ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh on why he failed to stand up for Love despite claiming to share a brother-like bond with her. The Sultan star also asks whether Love had been emotionally manipulating him as he says, "Scout aaap kisi ke saath loyal nahin...Jise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hai, use girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye...Rishta wahi par massage nahi...agar patane ke chakar mein aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi."

Last week, ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi appeared on the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted her boyfriend over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. Kaashvi also had a brief interaction with Love and accused her of "trapping" ScoutOP. While many viewers supported Kaashvi for confronting her boyfriend, her remarks against Love Gill did not go down well with a section of social media users. Several netizens criticised Kaashvi for making what they considered defamatory remarks against Love, sparking a wave of backlash on social media. Amid the backlash, Kaashvi on Monday took to Instagram and penned a note "apologising to everyone" she has hurt.

"My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her," she posted.

Concluding her thoughts, Kaashvi stated, "I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the 'She knows what shes doing', 'its her strategy' content clouded my emotions but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt."

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies and web series to watch

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