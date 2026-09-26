Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan BLASTS Rhiti Tiwari, admits 'nobody knew you till you enter show', Manoj Tiwari's daughter breaks down

Salman Khan has schooled Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, for crossing all the limits, abusing Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan returns with Weekend ka Vaar, and as expected, his biggest vaar is on Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari. In the last week, we saw how Rhiti crossed the line multiple times and went on to argue with, abuse, and mock Qazi Touqeer and even Uditi Singh. During the diss task, Rhiti went on to make offensive comments about them, and she even threatened Qazi. It was necessary for Salman to call out Rhiti. He did, and it hit straight to Rhiti's arrogance. Rhiti, who was trying to act bossy in the house, got a brutal reality check from the host, saying that before she entered the house, nobody knew her.

Salman Khan grills Rhiti Tiwari

In the viral promo, we see Salman Khan call out Rhiti for her behaviour and say, "Rhiti, aap yaha Rockstar banne aayi thi. Jo language aapki hai, woh kahi aur ja rahi hai. Iss language ki wajah se aapko fark padega hi, balki aapke father ko bhi padega." Rhiti replied to Salman, "I understand what you're saying." Salman further reminded Rhiti that no one knew her before she entered the show. He added, "Nobody knew you before you entered the show." Salman even referred to the privilege Rhiti is enjoying due to Manoj Tiwari, and added, "Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho. Abhi toh aap yehi bol rahe hoge na. Yeh beti hai, isi liye show mein aayi hai. Nepotism." Salman's remarks jolt Rhiti, and she breaks down.

BB fans react to Salman Khan's judgment

Soon, the promo sparked a debate on the internet, with many netizens lauding Khan for taking a stand for the right cause. "Sach toh yahi hai na ...NEPOTISM....otherwise why was she entertained? Without 13k subscribers...pls enlighten the public," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Amarpali made up her mind after the diss. That she should be ready for the daant! And Rihti is looking prepared for it in #wkv, but till the last episode, she didn’t even try a bit to reflect on her act; rather, she kept defending it!"