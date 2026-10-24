Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty bashes ScoutOP, Love Gill over 'blanket massage' - Watch viral video

In the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty will be seen grillint ScoutOP and Love Gill over their closeness inside the house. The filmmaker has replaced Salman Khan this weekend on the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who will host this week's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, will be seen grilling contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill over their closeness inside the house. Salman Khan had announced last week on October 18 that he would miss the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar due to prior professional commitments. Rohit Shetty was subsequently announced as his replacement.

In the promo released by JioHotstar, Rohit asks Love about her relationship with Scout. When she says that she considers him a brother, the filmmaker questions their physical closeness. "Love, Scout aapke liye kya hai?" Rohit asks. After Love describes Scout as her brother, Rohit points out that Scout has been seen massaging her legs, hands and neck under a blanket. He also tells them that these interactions are not coming across well on screen.

"Jab voh pair daba raha hai, haath daba raha hai, neck daba raha hai. Love, voh theek nahi lag raha hai. Aap Scout ko bolte ho peeche se daba de, voh aapke calves daba raha hai. It is not looking good at all," Rohit says. Scout defends himself during the exchange, stating that he also massages fellow contestant Mahhi Vij when she asks him to. However, Rohit continues to question his actions and tells him, "It is looking absolutely wrong."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, may appear in Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday to address his growing closeness with Love despite being in a relationship. Sonakshi Sinha and her actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal will also be seen on Bigg Boss 20 tonight to promote their film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which hit theatres this Friday.

Apart from ScoutOP, Love Gill, and Mahhi Vij, the other contestants currently locked inside Bigg Boss 20 are Qazi Touqeer, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Yung DSA, Mary Kom, Arishfa Khan, Manish Goel, Uditi Singh, and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. The show began streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV from September 6.

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